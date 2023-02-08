Vendor shave prices as listings languish on the market

JANUARY saw the value of Australia’s residential real estate fall to $9.2 trillion, as the downturn slows from its August peak.

According to CoreLogic’s monthly housing chart, in January national home values fell 1.0% from $9.3 trillion in December 2022, when there was a 1.1% fall.

This is also below the peak monthly decline recorded in August 2022 at 1.6%.

However, after a 3.2% decline in values over the last 12 months, the housing market in January recorded its largest annual decline since May 2019.

According to the chart, home values would need to decline a further 13% just to get back to levels seen at the onset of the pandemic.

Regional SA recorded the highest annual growth rate in dwelling values out of both regional and capital city dwelling markets, with a 15.3% increase.

While Sydney recorded the lowest change, after recording a 13.8% decline in home values over the last 12 months.

Sales volumes are also down, with the last 12 months seeing an estimate were 500,550 sales nationally down 19.1% compared to the previous year, as demand wanes.

However, this comes after an elevated period, with sales estimates still 4.6% above the decade average annual sales volume.

Homes are also sitting on the market for longer, with the median days on the market in the three months to January at 37, compared to the low of 20 days in the three months to November 2021.

In the three months to January 2023, the median vendor discount at the national level was at -4.3%, compared to -2.9% in the three months to November 2021.

Listings are also low, with the four weeks to January 8 seeing 13,936 new listings, down 22.1% lower on the previous five-year average.

In some better news for renters, annual growth in rent values was down marginally over the month to 10.1%, after peaking in the 12 months to December 2022 at 10.2%.

January saw gross rent yields rise to their highest rate since November 2019 at 3.9%, up from the low of 3.21% recorded this time last year.