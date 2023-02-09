APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

364 Dundas Street Rye

A WRAP up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Retail

Rye, VIC

The Hunter café in Rye, on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, has sold for $900,000 to a local private investor.

Paul Jones and Sam Guest of Jones Real Estate managed the sale, drawing over 70 enquiries from Rye locals through to Singaporean investors across a two-week period. The vegan-friendly café building sits atop a 259 sqm site was secured before auction on a yield of 5.50%.

Guest said demand for well-tenanted retail properties in tightly-held pockets remains extremely strong and expect this market segment to maintain its solid performance.

 

Moranbah, QLD

Fuel stations on crown leases in a central Queensland coal mining town have sold for a combined $4,050,000 to an interstate purchaser experienced in the sub-sector.

The United Petroleum subleased fuel stops at 79 Mills Avenue and 40 Bacon Street sites are on corner locations with dual frontages. 79 Mills Avenue is on a 2,289 sq m site and sold for $2.136 million, while 40 Bacon St sold for $1.913 million.

United Petroleum’s subleases run to 2025 with further options, while the crown leases end in February 2038.

RE/MAX sold the properties.

 

Industrial

Albion, QLD

Towing business Joosbox Pty Ltd has taken out a three-year lease over a 340 sqm warehouse in Brisbane’s inner north east. They will pay gross rent of $65,000 a year for 9 Greg Chappell Street.

Your Commercial did the deal.

 

Karratha, WA

In Western Australia’s Pilbara region, a 2,187 sqm parcel of land with warehouse, showroom and caretaker’s buildings has traded for $630,000.

The buildings include a 450 sqm warehouse, a showroom and office building of 100 sqm.

The yard is heavily compacted.

Shane Smith of North West Realty – Karratha managed the sale.

