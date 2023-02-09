Familiar face amongst Cushman’s five new hires

CUSHMAN & Wakefield has appointed five new appointments to its capital markets industrial and logistics team across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, as well as the internal appointment of Simon Fenn who is returning to capital markets.

Fenn has been made national director – capital markets industrial and logistics NSW, after two years as managing director CRE. Fenn has 22 years’ experience specialising in global capital markets.

Chris Jones, national director – capital markets industrial and logistics ANZ has 22 years’ experience in the industrial and logistics market, having sold in excess of $1 billion of industrial investments over the past two and half years, and specialises in all facets of income-producing assets with a heavy focus on the institutional and private sectors.

Gary Hyland has over 20 years specialising in investment sales, vacant land and building sales, project marketing, leasing and pre-leasing and has been made national director – capital markets industrial and logistics Queensland.

Charlie Holmes, associate director – capital markets industrial and logistics Victoria has almost 10 years’ experience and has worked on in excess of $8 billion of industrial and logistics investment transactions nationally.

Brendan Harrison, senior analyst – capital markets industrial and logistics ANZ is a certified property valuer and investment analyst with about 14 years’ experience and Alexandra Teeuwsen, national operations manager – industrial and logistics Australia has over 12 years’ experience with a degree in property and valuation.

Matthew Bouw, Cushman & Wakefield’s chief executive, Asia Pacific, said that the agency has been aggressively building a full-service industrial and logistics platform across Asia Pacific over the last five years, through a mixture of mergers and acquisitions, strategic hiring, and organic growth.

Cushman & Wakefield recently appointed Tony Iuliano as international director – head of industrial and logistics ANZ and Adrian Rowse as national director – capital markets industrial and logistics ANZ.

In Singapore, Gordon Marden recently relocated from HK to Singapore as head of capital markets, Asia Pacific, and James Young moved from London to Singapore to lead investor services across Asia Pacific and EMEA.