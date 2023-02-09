Durran to lead Savills hotel capital markets

SAVILLS has appointed Mark Durran as managing director, hotel capital markets.

Based in Sydney, Mark brings over two decades of experience to his role, specialising in the brokerage of major international hotel assets across Australasia in senior roles with JLL Hotels and Hospitality Group, Ramada / Renaissance Hotels, Radisson Hotel Group and KPMG.

He has personally negotiated over 140 major hotel and resort transactions across Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific, worth in excess of $6 billion in combined value. They include five of the last seven major hotel transactions in Sydney’s CBD, such as the $530 million sale of the Hilton Hotel Sydney to BPEA and the $212.5 million sale of Sir Stamford Circular Quay Sydney to JDH Capital.

“Mark’s experience leading some of the country’s most significant hotel deals, together with the deep owner and developer relationships within the Asia / Pacific region he has built and nurtured over decades in the industry will be an invaluable asset to the team as market momentum builds and transaction volumes across the sector begin increasing with travel now firmly back on the agenda,” said Paul Craig, CEO of Savills Australia and New Zealand said.

Durran said, “I’m excited to be working alongside both the global and national hotels teams to strengthen that capability here in Australasia as the market opens up and owner and investor confidence grows around the incredible opportunities available in our market”.

The Savills Hotels, Pubs and Hospitality Group welcomed Nick Lower and Selin Ince in 2021, and more recently, Kath Brassington in 2022.