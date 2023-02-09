Footscray Hospital reaches halfway mark

The first three buildings of the new Footscray Hospital – billed as Victoria’s biggest-health infrastructure project to date – have hit structural completion, marking the halfway point of the $1.5 billion project.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas visited the site of the government’s newest hospital in Melbourne’s west to see the trio of buildings reach their maximum height.

The buildings feature a new education and research centre for nurse training, research and learning that will be occupied by Victoria University’s Footscray Park campus and be accessible via a public-use pedestrian footbridge across Ballarat Road.

A commercial building on Tiernan Street will house a health and medical precinct across its five storeys, as well as a childcare facility and retail spaces. A new car park building will contain four storeys of staff parking, integrated green wall gardens, a gymnasium, retail spaces and community areas opening onto the Village Green.

The buildings are the first of five major structures that will make up the new hospital precinct. The main 10-storey hospital building and five-storey sub-acute buildings are due to be structurally complete next year.

Western Health will operate the new Footscray Hospital, which will have more than 500 beds, treat almost 15,000 extra patients and allow almost 20,000 extra people to be seen by the emergency department each year.

There will also be more outpatient, mental health, palliative care and surgical services.

The new facility is on track to be finished in 2025 and will replace the current hospital on Gordon Street.

Other health projects being delivered across Melbourne’s west include the new Melton Hospital, Joan Kirner Women’s and Children’s Hospital and upgrades at Werribee Mercy Hospital.