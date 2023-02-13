Victoria aims to rectify youth homelessness

THE concerning growth of youth homelessness in Victoria has led to the state government to rectify the issue with further youth housing.

It’s been announced by minister for housing Colin Brooks that the Andrews government plans to build over 130 new homes to ensure young Victorians get off the streets and access more support.

Worrying figures relay that more than 16% of homeless people in Victoria are in the age bracket of 15-24 years old as this project aims to buck an upward trend.

Eight registered housing providers and community service organisations are set to share an investment of $50 million to build 10 new housing projects across the state.

Melbourne City Mission are taking the reins on two projects in Werribee. Salvos, Kids Under Cover, Beyond Housing, Mallee Accommodation Support and the Brotherhood of St Laurence are all providers involving themselves.

Houses will be built in regional Victorian communities such as Wangaratta, Shepparton, Wodonga, Bairnsdale, Mildura, Reservoir, South Morang and Frankston.

Brooks says the investment is crucial to improving the dire situation that a number of young Victorians are living in.

“We are addressing youth homelessness and this investment ensures that commitment continues and helps to give young people a place to call home,” Brooks said.

“These new homes will ensure more homes are available for young people to give them the support they need to thrive as adults.”

“The stability of having a roof over their head will support these young people to learn and develop, setting them up for success in (the) rest of their lives,” he added.

The $50 million funding comes out of the Labor Government’s $5.3 billion Big Housing Build. Through the Build, the Government is set to deliver over 12,000 social and affordable new homes as they also open up 10,000 jobs each year over four years.