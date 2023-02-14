APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of development site and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Development & Land

Springfield, QLD

A 2.39-hectare site with development approval for a neighbourhood shopping centre, childcare and service station has sold for $10.5 million and settled on the same the contracts were signed.

More than 400 enquiries were made into the Springfield site, originally purchased from Coles back in 2017 and which comprises three lots within the master-planned Springfield region.

Ray White Commercial QLD’s Michael Feltoe and Lachlan O’Keeffe on behalf of David Clout & Associates as receivers and managers managed the campaign, which also attracted 17 written offers.

A local group of Queensland private investors purchased the site.

Feltoe said shopping centre development sites in Queensland are rarely available for sale, because developers who create master-planned communities typically hold or sell the completed investment product.

“This was a unique situation where investors were able to compete against developers, to get involved in the development phase to create more value in the deal.”

Office

Melbourne, VIC

Global coffee brand Lavazza has committed to an entire floor in a refurbished B-Grade office building at 50 Queen Street in Melbourne’s CBD as it relocates from inner eastern suburb Hawthorn.

Lavazza was as one of the few tenants to commit to entire floor – at 619 sqm – of refurbished B-grade space in 2022, according to Colliers leasing agents Zak Seccull and Alissa Woods, who secured five new tenants at the building last year. Other tenants at 50 Queen Street include the Victorian Branch of the Greens political party and sustainability consultant Umwelt.

Seccull said Lavazza was particularly interested in a CBD location that would allow them to be closer to clients and provide better public transport links to attract and retain talent, and was keen to build a new fit-out in line with their international offices to help support their employees and their return to the office. The deal was struck on a five-year lease term and will commence in April 2023 once the fit-out is complete.

The landlord representative was Fidinam, acting on behalf of its offshore clients.

Indooroopilly, QLD

Littles Family Law House has taken out a three-year lease for a 132 sqm office in Brisbane’s west. Suite 4A, 49 Station Road attracted a gross annual rent of $57,600 per year.

FAL Property did the deal.

Industrial

Smithfield, NSW

Sunway Total Rubber Pty Ltd, which specialises in the supply and distribution of industrial hose products, has leased a 962 sqm industrial property in Sydney’s west for six years. They’ll pay a rate of $170 per sqm for 107 Long Street Road.