Social Infrastructure REIT has resilient start

THE Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT have recorded strong growth in their half-yearly update, listing a number of financial and operational highlights for the 6 months to January 2023.

The organisation recorded a statutory profit of $40.6 million, operating earnings of $29.6 million, distribution up by 2.4%, gross assets up 8.5% at $2.3 billion and NTA up 0.2% since June.

Fund manager at Charter Hall, Travis Butcher was pleased with the result.

“CQE continues to execute on its strategy with another period actively curating the portfolio, divesting non-core assets and reinvesting in larger social infrastructure assets that have greater earnings resilience and improve the portfolio’s quality,” he said.

“We have acquired some excellent social infrastructure assets that perform critical roles in the community, are well located and are difficult to replace. CQE unitholders have benefitted from the Charter Hall platform, securing these assets with other Charter Hall managed funds,” Butcher added.

Active portfolio curation remains of key importance for CQE – they’ve completed $185.6 million of social infrastructure acquisitions, $26.4 million of developments and $59.3 million of divestments. These all contributed to improving portfolio quality, earnings resilience and tenant covenant strength.

Their property portfolio performance was also very strong. Further impressive points noted were the 100% occupancy of CQE’s properties, 78% of lease income on fixed rent reviews and 46% of rental income subject to market rent reviews in the next 5 years.

New acquisitions in high quality infrastructure of $186.7 million include a newly constructed healthcare, medical research and education hub in Westmead named Innovation Quarter as well as the Geoscience Australia life sciences complex in Canberra.