Small occupiers underpin demand, larger tenants taking more time

BUSINESSES enquired into more than 1.69 million sqm of office space in the second half of 2022, driven by a surge of smaller occupiers seeking sub-1,000 sqm spaces.

Colliers’ Office Demand Index shows office enquiry levels were at record-breaking levels in the September quarter, with close to 958,000 sqm enquired for, before a slowdown in activity.

Leasing activity was 5.2% higher during the half than the first six months of the year, but leasing momentum also slowed late-year amidst concerns surrounding lower economic growth expectations and headwinds leading into 2023. However, leasing volumes still surpassed 2021, up 4% on the number of deals, driven by a continued uplift in activity from tenants seeking office space under 1,000 sqm.

“We have witnessed increasing demand from smaller occupiers who have proven more nimble and agile while several larger occupiers are taking more time to finalise their post-pandemic office requirements,” said Simon Hunt, Colliers managing director, office leasing.

There was a 40% increase in enquiry for office space under 1,000 sqm and a 6% increase for office space between 1,000 to 2,999 sqm when comparing the second half with the same period in 2021.

A “flight to quality” was evident, with leasing deals weighted towards prime-grade assets as relocation activity continues to be driven by requirements for a higher office quality and the overall experience that the office and its location have to offer, Hunt said. As a result, 60% of leasing deals over the whole year were from tenants committing to prime-grade offices.

Despite this, prime vacancy rates have risen partly due to vacant new or refurbished stock becoming available to the market in Sydney and Melbourne. This drove the national CBD vacancy rate up by 0.5 percentage points to 12.5%.

“The ‘flight to quality’ and experience driven by occupier preferences for higher quality space will continue and is set to reduce national CBD prime office space vacancy over 2023,” Colliers national director of research, Joanne Henderson said.

She said small tenant activity for office space below 1,000 sqm appears to be offsetting larger contractionary moves within the CBDs to a significant extent, resulting in a relatively neutral net absorption result of only -138 sqm and a decline in vacancy levels in Perth and Brisbane.

New supply in the Adelaide, Canberra and Perth CBD markets, which surpasses the long-term average, is expected to add vacancy pressures over the next six to 12 months, but Henderson expects this will be addressed by healthy levels of occupier demand and heightened expansionary activity from smaller tenants.

Cushman & Wakefield is tipping a national vacancy rate of between 12% and 14% this year, while CBRE expects national vacancy to remain steady in 2023 but increase slightly in 2024, off the back of elevated supply.