Williams to lead Buxton

Nelson Yap
By Nelson Yap 1 Min Read

BUXTON has appointed Marcus Williams to the role of CEO.

He brings over 25 years experience in senior leadership roles in Australia and the UK, and recently concluded over a decade with the Harcourts Group, where as Australian CEO he led the group to become the second largest real estate group in Australia.

“I am thrilled to be working with Buxton – a group whose outstanding reputation and position in the industry is defined by their commitment to building long term and valued relationships with people,” Williams said.

“Buxton is an iconic Victorian brand that dominates in most, if not all of the markets in which we operate. Our people are driven professionals, who are exceptionally knowledgeable on their local market, highly focused, and endeavour to provide a world class experience,” he added.

