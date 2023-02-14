MAB hires SA project director

AS MAB Corporation opens operations in South Australia, Chris Dickson has been appointed as project director to lead the delivery of the $459 million Brompton Gasworks project.

Andrew and Michael Buxton’s development company, MAB has opened a new office in Currie Street, Adelaide after its Brompton Gasworks project entered the Development Agreement in December 2022 with Renewal SA.

“As a collaborative and well-respected leader in the South Australian property industry, we are very pleased Chris has joined us to lead the Brompton Gasworks project,” said David Hall, COO at MAB.

Dickson has over a decade of experience working in strategic advisory and complex project delivery across Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

“In his roles with various committees in the property sector, Chris has been actively working to promote change and adoption of future industry trends to attract talent and drive population growth within South Australia. A legacy project such as this one is therefore very much aligned with his forward-looking approach and focus on outcomes that deliver generational benefits,” added Hall.

The 12-year Brompton Gasworks project will see a new masterplanned community delivered comprising more than 800 new homes, with a target to deliver more than 15% as affordable housing, a hotel, employment hub, a commercial and retail offering and the restoration of landmark heritage structures.

“We understand the immense importance of this project to South Australians and we’re focused on delivering the best possible outcome,” said Dickson.

Early planning for the project has included architecture and urban design studio Forum, building services and sustainability consultants Stantec, structural civil and geotechnical advice from Wallbridge Gilbert Aztec, specialist environmental consultants Senversa, environmental remediation contractor Enviropacific, cultural heritage specialist EBS Heritage, heritage architect BB Architects, retail architect Studio Gram and landscape services from Landskap. All of which have a strong presence in South Australia.

“MAB has brought together a distinctly South Australian team which, combined with MAB’s 28 years of strategic development experience, puts us in a strong position to deliver on our clear vision for the site,” added Dickson.

Over the full development cycle an estimated average of 190 construction jobs will be supported each year, with 310 expected during the peak year.

The project is one of the most significant projects underway in South Australia, at an estimated $459 million in capital expenditure expected over the next 12 years.

“Beyond that, there is a strong commitment for the MAB business to grow in South Australia into the future – a commitment which underlines our intent to deliver an outstanding result at the Brompton Gasworks,” concluded Dickson.

Last month, MAB sold its last remaining allotment in its Alliance Business Park development in northern Melbourne’s Epping to a local industrial developer for nearly $11 million.