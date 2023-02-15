Moda and CLG propose $130m Phillip Island precinct

NATIONAL hospitality group Colonial Leisure Group (CLG) and Moda have proposed a $130 million reinvigoration of the former Isle of Wight pub site on Victoria’s Phillip Island.

The proposed 160-room hotel and dining and retail precinct brings together billionaires Chris Morris, founder of Computershare and whose Colonial Leisure Group would operate the proposed hotel, and Sam Tarascio, whose family business Salta Capital bought the vacant 8,625 sqm site two years ago for $11 million, in partnership with local developer Moda and Mazen Tabet’s Tabet Development Group.

The land fronts The Esplanade and Bass Avenue in Cowes and was once home to Phillip Island’s first hotel, the iconic Isle of Wight, which opened in 1870 before being destroyed by a fire in 1925 and again, in 2010.

Designed by architects Alexander & Co – who designed Burleigh Pavilion, Manly Wharf Bar and the Imperial Hotel – the proposed plans include the hotel, ground floor food and beverage facilities, signature restaurant, large-scale event space, wellness centre and pool deck that will take in north-facing views over the foreshore and Western Port.

CLG is planning for a 2025 opening date.

Moda managing director Ed Farquharson said the proposed development would mark the welcome return of a landmark Phillip Island tourism destination.

“The Isle of Wight Hotel was an icon of Cowes for many decades. We’re looking forward to capturing the nostalgia and spirit of the original hotel and bringing it back to life with new energy for a whole new generation.

Farquharson said the proposed development would provide an estimated $55 million to $76 million boost to the local economy annually, while it would provide over 150 new employment opportunities.

CLG CEO, Tim Fitzgerald said CLG and Moda look forward to continuing to work constructively with Bass Coast Shire, recognising the catalytic nature of the development for the town and broader region.

CLG operates the Portsea Hotel in Sorrento, on the Mornington Peninsula – the freehold of which is owned by Tabet – and the Albert Park Hotel closer to the city. Tabet has just bought The Lyall Hotel & Spa in South Yarra in a $30.5 million deal, while he is about to reopen luxury hotel The Royce on St Kilda Road and last summer bought The Village Belle in St Kilda.

The plans have been lodged as a consortium featuring the Victor Smorgon Group, the Kanat family and developer Trenerry Property is transforming the historic Continental Hotel in Sorrento into a five-star InterContinental hotel and wellness centre – after multiple false starts for a reinvigoration project – as well as redeveloping the Burnham Beeches estate in the Dandenong Ranges into a Six Senses resort and spa.