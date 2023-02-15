SA govt re-invests in public housing

AFTER about three decades of little activity, the new South Australian government is finally promising to deliver more social housing.

The Malinauskas government has announced funding that will see South Australia finally increase public housing again. It is just the second time in 30 years and first since 2014-15.

New funding will see the government pour $55.2 million into public housing over the next four years.

This funding arrives under the ‘A Better Housing Future’ plan. This plan works in partnership with the Housing Australia Future Fund and Housing Accord. It aims to deliver around 3500 social homes in South Australia over five years from mid-2024.

It adds to the government’s election promise of $177.5 million to deliver 400 new public homes, upgrade 350 others and extra maintenance for 3000 properties.

As part of the funding announcement, the Labor Government has also declared its move to halt selling off 580 public housing properties – a move the previous government had advised.

Peter Malinauskas says the funding is a long time coming for South Australia.

“For too long, governments both Liberal and Labor have stood by as our public homes have been sold off, while waiting lists grow. No longer,” he said.

“My government is making the investments needed to deliver more South Australians the opportunity to fully participate in our society and our economy,” the SA Premier added.

Minister for human services Nat Cook says the Labor Government is making good on their election commitment.

“One of our key election platforms was a $177.5 million commitment to build and upgrade hundreds of public homes. We are doubling down on that commitment to deliver even more homes for those most in need,” Cook said.

The MP says they’re righting the wrongs of the Liberal Government.

“We’ve stopped the former Liberal Government’s plans to sell off hundreds of homes to meet savings targets and will grow our public housing stock to ensure more people have access to comfortable and fit-for-purpose homes.”