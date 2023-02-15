Malinauskas unveils largest ever land release in SA’s history

MOVING quickly to act on election commitments, South Australia’s Malinauskas government is beginning the single largest release of residential land in the state’s history.

The new supply is set to create at least 23,700 more homes in South Australia while creating housing opportunities for over 50,000 people.

This supply announced is double the number released in Mount Barker in 2011.

Four sites have been targeted by the government for the re-zoning of residential land. Re-zoning has already begun in the first section, in Hackham.

2000 new homes will be created in Hackham while 10,000 each will open up at Dry Creek and Concordia. A further 1,700 will be available following re-zoning of Sellicks Beach.

An Infrastructure Planning and Development Unit will be established by the government in order to take control of these residential projects. Five full-time equivalents will have the responsibility of ensuring electricity, water, sewage is in place. They’ll also look after public infrastructure such as roads and schools. Re-zoning won’t occur until plans for facilities and infrastructure are solid.

“Building master planned communities backed by good infrastructure and amenities is key – and the provisions in place for developments will ensure this,” said Minister for trade and investment Nick Champion.

At least 15% of the new housing supply is reserved for affordable housing with construction possibly beginning next year.

House prices have been dropping nationally due to interest rate hikes over the past 6 months.

South Australia and Adelaide in particular however, have continued to grow.

The median house price in Adelaide is $670,000 – a 38.1% increase in just three years.

The vital increase in available residential land should steady the market. More affordable housing is also important to support the population while also driving down demand for supply.

The Malinauskas Labor Government has sought to make crucial changes to address housing issues for short-term and long-term.

“We know our state’s population is going to continue to grow and we need to ensure we are making the right decisions now for the long term,” Malinauskas said.

“One important way the State Government can help more South Australians enter the housing market is by promoting the release of more land for residential development.”

“This residential land release will ensure there is more supply to meet the needs of our growing population, now and into the future we are talking about housing the equivalent of a packed Adelaide Oval,” he added.