APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of social infrastructure, commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Social Infrastructure

Croydon, VIC

A 2,918 sqm site in Melbourne’s east with approval for a child care centre has sold for $2.8 million on a short 30-day settlement to a local child care centre developer.

65-67 Beaufort Road comes with a permit for a state-of-the-art 122-place child care centre, designed by renowned Point Architects. The deal, negotiated by Mark Stafford, Jesse Radisich and Mingxuan Li of JLL, represented a cost per place of $22,950.

The campaign registered interest from 138 buyers and generated six offers.

“The recent rises in both development and land costs have been somewhat offset by the continued growth of rental rates throughout the sector,” Stafford said. Child care fees rose 4.5% nationally in the December quarter, the largest increase in over ten years.

There are 22 schools within three kilometres of the Croydon site, providing a catchment of 12,000-plus school students.

Industrial

Slacks Creek, QLD

A kitchen manufacturer has forked out $1.75 million for a vacant warehouse and showroom property in Brisbane’s outer south, which had been in the same family for 40 years.

YL Invest 008 Pty Ltd bought 15 Moss Street in the deal by RE/MAX Commercial’s Deepen Khagram.

The buyer is an entity associated with Y & Z Kitchen, based in Lapis Street in Underwood. The 1,158 sqm building has a showroom at the front, and office and warehouse to the rear, and includes a mezzanine. It is on 1,416 sqm of land.

Wetherill Park, NSW

Steel fabrication specialists JPS Fabrication has leased a new 583 sqm facility in Sydney’s western suburbs.

Unit 3/19 Toohey Road was leased from a private investor at $180 per sqm.

Coutts Wetherill Park did the deal.

Keilor East, VIC

In Melbourne’s north west, a 435 sqm warehouse and office has been leased at just under $150 per net.

GormanKelly negotiated the deal, receiving five written offers and with no incentive.