Bennett takes the helm at Cushman

CUSHMAN & Wakefield has promoted Guy Bennett as managing director, commercial real estate Australia and Zealand, with Bennett to permanently relocate to Sydney over the course of the year.

Bennett takes over from Simon Fenn, who “has chosen to do what he loves best” and move back into the transactional side of the business as national director – industrial and logistics capital markets, NSW, after two years in the role.

Bennett has 23 years’ experience in commercial real estate, having worked in London, Sydney and Adelaide on both the client and advisory side, including stints with J.P. Morgan, EY and Charter Hall in a national role working across all facets of property and funds management.

During his 10 years as a broker in Adelaide, he accounted for a circa 75% market share of assets over $50 million. He recently won the Property Council of Australia’s “Property Person of the Year” award having sold over $5 billion of institutional grade assets in South Australia.

Matthew Bouw, Cushman & Wakefield’s chief executive Asia Pacific, said the CRE business has grown rapidly over the last five years through a mixture of M&A, strategic hiring and organic growth.

“We will always have a strong bias for promoting high performing talent like Guy into important leadership roles.

“Having previously worked with a leading REIT (Charter Hall) in Sydney in a national role across all markets and sectors of property, Guy has a deeply entrenched national network and is extremely well regarded externally and internally, with a well-rounded background and the ability to see and lead the agency business through a non-traditional lens.”

Bennett said, “I am honoured to follow in Simon Fenn’s footsteps and look forward to leading the Cushman & Wakefield business into the next stage of its growth cycle.

“This is an exciting time for the Commercial Real Estate industry and I look forward to building on the strong foundations already in place around the country.”