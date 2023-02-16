Higher settlements underpin AVJennings first half

AVJennings Ltd (ASX:AVJ) saw a greater proportion of lots delivered and settled from its pipeline in the HY23 period, reflecting a 86.5% increase in net profit after tax.

AVJ posted a net profit after tax of $15.2 million up 86.5% from the prior corresponding period’s $8.1 million.

While revenue was at $140.4 million for the period up 20.1% over the prior corresponding period’s $116.9 million.

This was after AVJennings delivered and settled more of its pipeline of sales over the period, with 415 lots contributing to revenue up 22% from the 340 lots in the pcp.

AVJ attributed the increase in sales and revenue over the period to the quality, price and location of its projects, resulting in land and homes that meet consumers demand at an affordable price point.

With the total long-term inventory pipeline—including land under option—increased by 13% to 14,395 lots from 12,733 lots at 30 June 2022.

And 1,612 lots under development up from 1,888 lots and total completed and unsold stock representing just 3.5% of total lots under development.

AVJ delivered a fully franked interim cash dividend of 1.1 cents per share, stable from the pcp.

EPS was at 3.74 cents per share, up 87% from 2.0 cents per share in the pcp.

Net tangible assets were at $419.8 million, up 3.0% from $407.4 million, or $1.03 per share up from $1.00 per share.

“We are very pleased with the results for the first half of the 2023 financial year, which reflect the strength and resilience of our business. We remain focused on delivering quality, affordable housing solutions to meet the growing demand from Australian and New Zealand consumers,” said Philip Kearns, CEO and managing director at AVJennings.

AVJ maintained an existing $300 million club loan facility and net debt at 31 December 2022 of $150.0 million.

Cash and cash equivalents were at $14.0 million, up from $3.3 million as at 30 June 2022.

Gearing was below 20% and well within the target range of 15% to 35%, with net debt increasing to $150 million from $106 million at 30 June 2022.

Net cash from operations for the half year period was -$40.3 million, down from $31.2 million.

“We are committed to delivering long-term growth for our shareholders and remain confident in our ability to achieve our goals, despite the shorter-term challenges posed by the current economic environment,” concluded Kearns.