Self storage assets hold up Abacus

ABACUS Group (ASX:ABP) is standing by self storage after weaker valuations from its office and retail assets dragged contributed to a 73.2% decline in group statutory profit to $84.5 million in the HY23 period ending 30 December 2022.

Funds from operations in the first half half was $81.4 million, up 0.4% on HY22 and FFO per security of 9.1 cents, down 7.0% on HY22. Distributions per security were at 9.0cps, up from 8.8cps in HY22, with a payout ratio of 99%.

Abacus’ portfolio is currently allocated 52% to self storage and the remaining 48% to commercial assets.

“Abacus Group continues to deliver on its strategy concentrating on select real estate sectors that deliver long term, sustainable outcomes through active investment and asset management with a strong focus on customer and brand awareness,” said Steven Sewell, managing director at Abacus.

ABP’s 108 asset self storage portfolio saw a 25% growth in net property rental income to $72.2 million, with eight new assets acquired in the period for $87 million.

Inclusive of the 19 development sites, the self storage portfolio comprises 127 assets and is worth $2.8 billion, with revaluation seeing gains of 3.5% or $83 million.

The self storage segment EBIT contribution increased to $59.3 million up 12% from $53.0 million in HY22.

The 22 asset commercial portfolio daw a 6% growth in net property rental income to $50.8 million.

Worth $2.6 billion, the commercial portfolio comprises 18 office assets worth $2 billion, with the remaining spread across retail and other assets worth $0.6 billion.

Revaluations over the period saw the office portfolio value decline by $49 million or 2.7%, while the retail portfolio declined by $25 million.

The commercial segment EBIT contribution increased to $50.3 million up 7% from $47.1 million in HY22.

Over the period, more than 25,000sqm of office leasing was completed across 54 deals, while over 3,000sqm of retail leasing was completed across 30 deals.

The office portfolio’s occupancy was at 94.8%, up marginally from 94.7%, with a stable WALE of 3.8 years and a WACR of 5.28%.

“Abacus has a solid balance sheet following our HY23 revaluation process where a reduction in commercial asset values was more than offset by gains in our self storage investment portfolio,” said Evan Goodridge, CFO at Abacus.

Gearing was at 32.2%, within target range, with weighted average cost of drawn debt at 2.6%.

“Pleasingly our weighted average cost of debt for the half was 2.6% and despite inflationary pressures having an impact on the cost of our debt book, the hedging we have in place has limited the increases for the full year where we anticipate the full year weighted average cost of debt to be in the range of 2.75 – 3.00%,” added Goodridge.

Abacus reaffirmed its distribution guidance of at least 18.4 cents per security for FY23.

“We remain confident that the group is positioned to leverage our key enablers and deliver recurring income and value creation over the medium to long term,” concluded Sewell.

“The prevailing macro factors including; upward pressure on interest rates, inflationary impacts and the ability to capture higher income through rent growth, and building and labour cost inflation, are under constant review.”