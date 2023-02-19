$750m development for RPA

THE Royal Prince Alfred Hospital’s grand makeover has been unveiled with a number of major changes enhancing the quality of one of the country’s finest hospitals.

Designs for the state-of-the-art redevelopment will cost the NSW Government $750 million. It is part of the NSW Government’s record $11.9 billion investment in health infrastructure to 2025-26.

RPA has been around for 140 years however this has been billed by Brad Hazzard as the most significant development in the hospital’s history.

The biggest change to the hospital in the new developments is the addition of a 15 storey tower. Design of the tower allows for it to connect to the existing campus while also creating better community access to the campus.

Some of the new developments to the hospital include:

Expanded and enhanced emergency department and intensive care units

State-of-the-art operating theatres

Expanded and improved adult inpatient accommodation

Increased interventional and imaging services

Expanded neonatology services

Improved roads, signage and landscaping throughout the hospital

A new open garden courtyard

Rooftop helipad.

A 30% increase in bed capacity in the ICU will also occur through the redevelopment, as well as the doubling of treatment spaces in the emergency department.

A number of jobs will also open up with the construction of these new designs.

“This redevelopment is a once-in-a-generation project, delivering 1400 direct construction jobs and thousands more indirect jobs but most importantly, it will expand the cutting-edge healthcare facilities and services on the campus,” health minister Brad Hazzard said.

“The redevelopment will deliver more state-of-the-art operating theatre space including a hybrid theatre to facilitate complex surgeries, double the recovery space, as well as deliver a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit with 30 per cent more capacity.”

Sydney local health district chief executive Dr Teresa Anderson AM says the hospital will benefit immensely from the new designs.

“This expansion will allow us to build on the world-class services we already provide to the people of Sydney and NSW,” Dr Anderson said.

“From expanded emergency rooms to state-of-the-art operating theatres and much more, the health and wellbeing of our patients and their families has been at the forefront of this new design.”

Early enabling works for the redevelopment have begun as designs and planning continue. A construction contract will be awarded in late 2023 with completion earmarked for 2028.