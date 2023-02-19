NSW to test innovative ways to reduce emissions

THE plan to bring NSW down to net-zero is taking another step with an $8 million program aimed to de-carbonise homes in the state.

Up to 3 local communities across NSW will take part in the program. The program will experiment with innovative ways to completely de-carbonise homes.

Australia and NSW in particular have been working hard to mitigate the impacts of climate change in recent years with greenhouse gas emissions already significantly lower than in 2005.

The end goal is ultimately to reach net-zero – where the country ultimately isn’t contributing to the amount of greenhouse gases already in the atmosphere.

Treasurer and minister for energy Matt Kean explained how aiming for zero emission can also help homeowners save money.

“Households can save hundreds of dollars on their energy bills by upgrading to new, energy efficient appliances or installing rooftop solar, making it more cost effective to live in a 0 emissions home,” Kean said.

“This trial will focus on finding the best ways to save households money on their energy bills by installing zero emissions appliances and technologies.”

“This is all about using the latest technology to give people more control of their energy bills, while contributing to NSW’s target to reduce emissions by 70% by 2035.”

It will be a voluntary program in the selected communities where households can choose if they want to take part or not. The program is set to launch in the second half of 2023.

There will be a competitive process run by the NSW Government with the private sector to determine the best cost effective ways to use 0 emissions in a home.