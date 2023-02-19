Centennial unveils new TradeCoast industrial

CENTENNIAL will develop a $50 million logistics estate in Brisbane following the purchase of a third industrial site at Pinkenba.

Located on MacArthur Avenue, Pinkenba in Brisbane’s Australia TradeCoast precinct, the $15.6 million site is next to two adjoining sites owned by Centennial – now forming the MacArthur Industrial Estate.

The new facility is a 13,270 sqm site with a gross floor area of 3810 sqm and an adjoining hardstand area of 5380 sqm.

Colliers’ Anthony White and Jared Conway brokered the sale on behalf of a private investor. The site was leased shortly after to national vehicle repair group Action Smart Group at a near-record TradeCoast rental rate of $205 per sqm over five years.

The latest acquisition for Centennial sees them take their logistics and investment portfolio to 63 assets within Australia – worth a combined $ 1 billion approx. Centennial’s executive director and CEO of industrial and logistics Paul Ford said the sale helps strengthen Centennial’s portfolio.

“The purchase of this site was tactically driven to enable us to consolidate our two adjoining industrial sites (bordered by MacArthur Avenue, Parker Court and Savage Street) into the one estate to create an institutional grade asset of scale,” Ford says.

“This transaction allows us to continue executing our growth strategy of securing modern, functional mid-space assets, with flexibility for upgrades and expansions, that are located within inner-ring and urban constrained locations,” he continued.

National director of industrial at Colliers, Anthony White says the site drew considerable interest. Centennial however, had a clear plan to add this to their portfolio and grow their influence on the MacArthur Avenue precinct.

“Competition for the site from prospective tenants was also spirited during the leasing campaign, which in large, was driven by the sub-one per cent vacancy rates and limited new developments coming on-stream in the Australian TradeCoast precinct,” White said.