Tablelands beef and wool enterprise hits market

AN iconic and rare investment opportunity has opened up on NSW’s Central Tablelands for the first time in 45 years.

The 3817 hectare property known as ‘Checkers’ is located at 817 Baghdad Road, Cargo just 45 km outside of Orange.

Inglis Rural Property’s Sam Triggs and Liam Griffiths are managing the sales process which has unsurprisingly caught the eye of many potential buyers.

The property has been listed by Frederic and Dominique Mathieu after 45 years of wool and beef production. It was owned by the Ashton family before the Mathieus took over.

It’s been touted that Checkers – connected to Checkers Pastoral Company – will field offers in the vicinity of $30 million.

The property has been carrying 3500 merino ewes, 2000 wethers, 3000 hoggets, 1600 first cross ewes with 350 breeding cows plus weaners. The estimated carrying capacity is between 26,000 and 28,000 dry sheep equivalent.

It has been turned into a low risk model which has ultimately become more drought tolerant and made Checkers more profitable.

Checkers also holds a 4 bedroom homestead with a self-contained one bedroom flat.

The site is also supported by a strong network of dams. The current owners have never had to destock because of a loss of water. Average rainfall in the area is 730 mm per annum.

Across the property there are a number of key facilities. There is a six-stand shearing shed, three sets of sheep yards, two steel cattle yards, machinery shed, workshop, stables and ten silos, subdivided into 64 primary paddocks and about 130km of new fencing.

Expressions of Interest for the property ends on the 24th of March at 4pm.