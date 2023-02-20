$100m golden touch for Tarneit

DEVELOPER Goldfields has been given the green light for a $100 million Coles and McDonald’s anchored commercial development in Melbourne’s fast-growing west.

Located on the 4.7-hectare corner site at Tarneit Road and Kenning Road, The Sheds Tarneit, as the project will be known will have a full-line 3,472 sqm Coles supermarket with a Liquorland and McDonald’s after the City of Wyndham approved plans.

The 13,100 sqm town centre is set to open in late-2024 and will also feature speciality food stores, hospitality venues, a childcare centre, medical facility and fuel station.

“Melbourne’s western corridor is one of the fastest growing regions in Australia and the population of the City of Wyndham is expected to expand to 423,000 by 2033,” Lachlan Thompson, CEO of Goldfields, said. Currently, the population is estimated to be just over 316,000, and will hit about 512,600 in 2041, according to forecast.id.

“The Sheds is perfectly positioned to offer future residents of Tarneit easy shopping options, national brands, local jobs and a central hub for the community. The fact that we’ve already secured two major national brands as anchor tenants shows the market shares our confidence in this much-needed offering that will support the growth of Tarneit in years to come.”

Laura Marriot-Smith, head of property (Vic) at McDonald’s Australia, said: “We are looking forward to continuing our partnership with Goldfields at The Sheds project in Tarneit North and are excited to expand our offering in Melbourne’s rapidly expanding western corridor, one of the fastest growing communities in the country.”

Nearly 3,000 new lots are scheduled to be delivered in the area immediately surrounding the new town centre, while six new schools, local road upgrades and sporting infrastructure are also planned for the area.

“To date, we have received high levels of interest from national retailers who are eager to join the centre having identified the exciting potential of this up-and-coming suburb which is reflected in the fact that 45% of the town centre has been committed to prior to construction commencing,” said Teska Carson leasing agent Steve Fein.

The layout and landscaping of The Sheds Tarneit site was designed by i2C Architects to reflect the agricultural heritage of the local area.

Construction at The Sheds Tarneit will commence in mid-2023. Leasing opportunities available range from 56 sqm to 1,730 sqm.

Goldfields’ projects include the inner suburban office tower at 627 Chapel Street in South Yarra, a build-to-rent project on a 4,350 sqm site in nearby suburb Windsor, and a residential project in Brisbane riverside suburb Milton.