IWG taps into Adelaide demand for flex office

GLOBAL flexible workspace company IWG has teamed up with Pelligra to open a new state-of-the-art location in Mawson Lakes in Adelaide’s northern suburbs.

The partnership between Pelligra Group and IWG’s Spaces brand have launched the new flexible workspace with facilities including private offices, meeting rooms, co-working and creative spaces.

“Pelligra and our partners One-7 look forward to welcoming IWG co-working group to our newest Holiday Inn Hotel and Commercial development in Mawson Lakes, South Australia – due for completion in Q1 2024,” said Ross Pelligra, chairman at Pelligra Group.

Spanning 2,400sqm across an 8-storey building, the new centre will provide space for both established firms and start-ups across industries including local defence and aerospace, technology, communications and education.

The offering will also feature IWG’s Design Your Own Office service enabling tenants to tailor their space to their requirements.

“We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in the Mawson Lakes region with the latest commitment. As important business hubs these locations are a fantastic place for us to boost our expansion plans. The need for high-quality flexible workspaces continues to soar as hybrid working becomes the new normal,” said Damien Sheehan, country head Australia at IWG.

Mawson Lakes was selected by the partnership for its position as one of the state’s fastest growing regional centres, with demand for workspaces growing over the last year, along with enquiries for IWG locations.

“We are confident that IWG’s global network and premium product and services will cater well to the diversity of the professional trade area market in and around Mawson Lakes,” added Pelligra.

Mawson Lakes sits 12km north from the Adelaide CBD and is home to a technology park, the University of South Australia, central public transport hub and a golf course.

“We continue to see demand increase for serviced offices and hot-desking space in suburban areas, catering to changing workplace environments, enhanced by the urban sprawl and future-industries boom occurring in Adelaide’s mid-north,” said Pelligra.

With demand still growing for hybrid or flexible workspace solutions, as rates rise for the fifth consecutive quarter, IWG is targeting 1,000 new locations over the coming year, with 40 earmarked for Australia. With IWG’s own research from last year revealing hybrid working could save businesses on average $14,300 per employee.

“Our latest openings come at a time when more and more companies are discovering that flexible working boosts employee happiness and satisfaction, while helping the environment,” added Sheehan.

IWG currently boasts 3,500 locations in 120 countries across brands including Spaces and Regus. Its customer bases is 83% comprised of Fortune 500 companies.

“Our workplace model is also proven to increase productivity and allows for a business to scale up or down at significantly reduced costs,” concluded Sheehan.