Affordable accommodation demand underpin Aspen earnings

DESPITE seeing a downgrade in its statutory profit for HY23, Aspen (ASX:APZ) saw results buoyed by rising rental rates and accommodation shortages across the country.

At $25.87 million, Aspen posted a 12% drop in statutory profit for HY23 from the previous corresponding period’s $29.27 million. While statutory profit per security was at 15.29 cents, down 31% from the pcp’s 22.20 cents.

APZ posted an EBITDA of $13.27 million, up 144% from HY22’s $5.44 million.

Operating earnings were at $11.98 million, up 159% from $4.63 million. While operating EPS was at 7.08 cents, up 102% from 3.51 cents.

Distribution per security was at 3.50 cents, up 13% from 3.10, with Aspen announcing a payout ratio of 49%, down from 88% in the pcp.

Rent and ancillary revenue for the period was up 55% to $24.8 million, with net operating income from property up 87% to $12.1 million, development revenue up 204% also to $12.1 million and development profit up 193% to $4.1 million.

Aspen attributed these increases in revenue to “extreme shortages of affordable accommodation” over the period, driving up profits and rents.

APZ’s total asset value was up 12% to $508 million over the period, with a 4% increase in approved dwellings and sites to 4,809.

While net asset value (NAV) was at $1.88, up 5% compared to 30 June 2022 and 24% compared to pcp, attributed to property NOI increases, value-add projects and retained

Aspen’s investment property WACR of 6.51% is about 500bps above the current CPI-indexed bond yield.

The group’s net debt was at $113 million, with gearing at 24%, which is below the long term target of 30% to 40%.

With Aspen Group launching a $36.34 million equity raising during the period to bring down its gearing and position itself for acquisition opportunities.

Aspen has upgraded its earnings guidance for FY23 to an expected operating EPS of 11.50-12.00 cents, for a 17% upgrade on the previous guidance of 9.75-10.25 cents.

The upgraded EPS guidance reflects an increase of 33-39% on FY22. With an implied minimum DPS of 7.50 cents, based on low end payout policy range of 65-75%.