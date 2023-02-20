Aus Unity baby steps to grow childcare fund

INSTITUTIONAL players continue provide strong competition for private investors in the childcare centres sub-sector, with Australian Unity spending $13.5 million on two centres in Perth for its childcare centre fund.

Australian Unit paid $7.071 million for the Nido Early School on the corner of Berwick and Camberwell streets in East Victoria Park, which is opposite a primary school and has just commenced trading after being placed under contract during construction.

The two-storey, 92-place purpose-built centre sold with a 20-years lease plus options.

In High Wycombe, Australian Unity is paying $6.424 million for an under-construction, two-level, 94-place centre with a 15-years-plus-options lease to Greenleaves. The site is on the prominent corner of Kalamunda and Fernan roads and located directly opposite Coles.

The asset was purchased on a fund-through acquisition, with the land having already been settled and the project anticipated to be complete early 2024.

LJ Hooker Commercial Perth negotiated the sales on behalf of Floreat Beach Pty Ltd and Uptown Street Pty Ltd respectively. The agency has also previously introduced Greenleaves to the High Wycombe site.

“These sales reinforce the on-going demand for well-located Childcare assets tenanted by experienced National operators, with Nido Early School & Greenleaves Early Learning both trading in excess of a combined 150 centres,” said LJ Hooker Commercial Perth’s Jake Wallman.

“As well as being an attractive asset class to private investors and syndicates, institutional buyers such as Australian Unity have become more active in the early learning space, with both state and federal governments providing strong funding for the sector,” he said.

Australian Unity said, “Through our partnership with one of Western Australia’s finest child care developers, our contracted pipeline of assets is approaching $100 million, providing stable income to investors which is underpinned by government support.

“As Western Australia is a key market for Australian Unity, we are looking to continue our geographical diversification across all states and territories.”