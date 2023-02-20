APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of social infrastructure and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Industrial

Regency Park, SA

An industrial site in Adelaide’s inner north has sold for $2.6 million to a private investor, on a yield of 4.3%. The 14-16 Pambula Street site is currently leased to King Furniture Australia, and contains a floor area of 1,260 sqm on 2,681 sqm of land.

Knight Frank’s David Ludlow and Marco Onorato managed the sale.

Also in Regency Park, the agents have sold the 1,300 sqm warehouse at 45 Birralee Road for $3 million, from private seller to private purchaser. That deal also showed a 4.3% yield.

Office

Blackburn, VIC

A local investor has snapped up an eastern Melbourne office property, with a renewed lease to Tyrepower, for $1.65 million.

Tyrepower has been at Suite 1, 109 Whitehorse Road for 15 years.

The sale, negotiated by GormanKelly, reflected a yield of 5.5%.

Macquarie Park, NSW

In the lead-in the 2023 state election, the NSW Electoral Commission has leased a 325 sqm Northern Sydney office space for 15 weeks. They’ll pay gross rent of $640 per sqm for 2-4 Giffnock Avenue, which is owned by Holdmark (NSW) Pty Ltd.

Colliers did the deal.

Retail

Research, VIC

A café building in Melbourne’s north east has sold to a local investor for $925,000, showing a 4.3% yield.

1530 Main Road is occupied by long-term café operator, Café Z, with a three-year lease in place bringing yearly rent of $40,000 plus GST and outgoings.

Gorman Allard Shelton’s Dean Alexander and Tom Maule the property.