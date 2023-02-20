Higher interest rate costs bite GDI

PERTH’S improving property market failed to translate into gains for GDI Property Group (ASX: GDI) over the period ending 31 December 2022.

Net profit after tax from continuing operations was posted at $1.45 million, down from $40.1 million in the previous corresponding period.

FFO was at $22.4 million, up from $21.25 million in the pcp, with FFO per security at 2.64 cents, down from 2.84 cents in the pcp.

While distributions for the period were at 2.50 cents per security.

While total AFFO was at $7.38 million, down from 11.46 million in the precious corresponding period.

From GDI’s Westralia Square FFO was at $8.6 million, up from $5.6 million from the pcp. The asset’s FFO is expected to continue to grow, with occupancy currently at 88% up from 78%.

“Improvements in the contributions of Westralia Square and a full period from the Perth CBD carparks did not offset the lower contribution from Mill Green, and a higher interest expense,” said Steve Gillard, managing director at GDI Property Group.

GDI is also nearing construction on WS2, a new development on vacant land at Westralia Square. Completion was initially anticipated by the end of 2022.

GDI did recently move to acquire the South Hedland Motel and accompanying Lodge Motel in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, for a combined $27 million.

GDI completed leasing, renewing or signing HOA for over 20,000sqm of space over the period, with over 10,000sqm occurring since mid-December.

The group noted that while the Perth market continued to improve, higher levels of enquiries failed to translate into leasing deals.

NTA was at $1.25 per security, with net assets at $762.0 million, down from $777.6 million for the period ending 30 June 2022.

Total income was at $21.9 million, down from $59.68 million in pcp.

GDI’s principal facility drawn was at $260.3 million with undrawn debt of $52.7 million, with gearing at 27%

GDI also remains well within its principal facility covenants, with a covenant loan to value ratio of 33% and a covenant interest cover ratio of 3.85x.

GDI reaffirmed its intent to pay a cash distribution of 5.00 cents per security at minimum for FY23, regardless of its of FFO.