REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS & FUNDS

Higher interest rate costs bite GDI

Hannah Page
By Hannah Page 3 Min Read

PERTH’S improving property market failed to translate into gains for GDI Property Group (ASX: GDI) over the period ending 31 December 2022.

Net profit after tax from continuing operations was posted at $1.45 million, down from $40.1 million in the previous corresponding period.

FFO was at $22.4 million, up from $21.25 million in the pcp, with FFO per security at 2.64 cents, down from 2.84 cents in the pcp.

While distributions for the period were at 2.50 cents per security.

While total AFFO was at $7.38 million, down from 11.46 million in the precious corresponding period.

From GDI’s Westralia Square FFO was at $8.6 million, up from $5.6 million from the pcp. The asset’s FFO is expected to continue to grow, with occupancy currently at 88% up from 78%.

“Improvements in the contributions of Westralia Square and a full period from the Perth CBD carparks did not offset the lower contribution from Mill Green, and a higher interest expense,” said Steve Gillard, managing director at GDI Property Group.

GDI is also nearing construction on WS2, a new development on vacant land at Westralia Square. Completion was initially anticipated by the end of 2022.

GDI did recently move to acquire the South Hedland Motel and accompanying Lodge Motel in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, for a combined $27 million.

GDI completed leasing, renewing or signing HOA for over 20,000sqm of space over the period, with over 10,000sqm occurring since mid-December.

The group noted that while the Perth market continued to improve, higher levels of enquiries failed to translate into leasing deals.

NTA was at $1.25 per security, with net assets at $762.0 million, down from $777.6 million for the period ending 30 June 2022.

Total income was at $21.9 million, down from $59.68 million in pcp.

GDI’s principal facility drawn was at $260.3 million with undrawn debt of $52.7 million, with gearing at 27%

GDI also remains well within its principal facility covenants, with a covenant loan to value ratio of 33% and a covenant interest cover ratio of 3.85x.

GDI reaffirmed its intent to pay a cash distribution of 5.00 cents per security at minimum for FY23, regardless of its of FFO.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Brookfield looking to cash in Commbank anchored Brisbane tower
Next Article Owners incentivised to help Tasmanians in need of affordable housing

– Advertisement –

– Advertisement –

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

Auction clearance rates remain above 60pc
Auction clearance rates remain above 60pc
Flexible office prices recover
Flexible office prices recover
Smaller homes and more expensive
Smaller homes and more expensive
Rising rates drag down property settlements
Rising rates drag down property settlements
Return of students and tourists welcomed but is it enough?
Return of students and tourists welcomed but is it enough?
View more stories
Auction clearance rates remain above 60pc Flexible office prices recover Smaller homes and more expensive Rising rates drag down property settlements Return of students and tourists welcomed but is it enough?
Lost your password?