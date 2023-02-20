Owners incentivised to help Tasmanians in need of affordable housing

THE Tasmanian government has introduced an incentive program to encourage private property owners to assist those struggling to find affordable housing.

A new $9.25 million private rental incentive program has been aimed at private property owners with the aim that it’ll encourage them to reach out to Tasmanians who need help.

If property owners take part in the incentive program, they stand to gain a payment of up to $9,900 per property per annum.

Property owners also get fee-free tenancy and property management from Centacare Evolve Housing. They also are guaranteed rent for a two-year lease.



Under the program, rents are capped at 25-30% below median rates in the region.

The private rentals incentive program is another addition to the Rockliff Liberal Government’s largest housing investment in Tasmania’s history – the $1.5 billion housing package. The package is aimed at improving the housing system and delivering 10,000 homes by 2032. The goals of building new affordable homes and units by June 2023 is on track with 735 built as of December 31, 2022.

Guy Barnett, minister for state development, construction and housing says there are already 260 properties on the books for the program, as they search for another 140 to join.

“We know many Tasmanians are struggling to find an affordable rental, so if you have a property you can rent to someone who needs a hand up, we can help you,’’ Minister Barnett said

“Today I was pleased to meet Josh Gulbin, a property owner with two homes in the program who wanted to make a contribution.

“Josh said he decided to participate in our Private Rental Incentive (PRI) program because it was a way for him to help Tasmanians in need.

“Josh told me that he got into the scheme because it helps other people get a roof over their head and can provide homes for people who are struggling in the current rental market, such as single mums and people with pets,’’ Minister Barnett said.

No state in Australia has been immune to the housing affordability crisis that gripped the nation in the past few years. With the ongoing effects of inflation, things will only get worse before they get better.

RBA governor Phillip Lowe was perfectly blunt in his comments on the state of the country’s economy.

“It is very costly if inflation gets entrenched,” Lowe said to the senate estimates committee last week.

“Part of our communication and the change in … February was to reinforce that point to the community; this is serious,” he said.