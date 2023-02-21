Baker joins JLL retail team

DION Baker has joined JLL Australia’s property and asset management team as director of the NSW retail portfolio, overseeing premium retail assets under management.

Bakers has more than a decade of leadership experience in shopping centres, retail, wholesale sales and financial management with companies such as Scentre Group, Woolworths, and WHSmith.

JLL’s head of retail PAM – NSW, Kate Strickland said Baker’s appointment brings expertise directly from leading brands to meet the changing needs of clients by making retail centres experience-led and community focused.​

“As Australia’s largest third-party retail property manager, we remain consistently focused on customer experience, data and analytics and high-performing commercial enterprises. I am confident that Dion will partner with our retail teams to deliver exceptional experiences for our clients, customers, and our communities, whilst continuing to drive business success.”

Baker will be based in Sydney.