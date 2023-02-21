AND FINALLY

Baker joins JLL retail team

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers 1 Min Read

DION Baker has joined JLL Australia’s property and asset management team as director of the NSW retail portfolio, overseeing premium retail assets under management.

Bakers has more than a decade of leadership experience in shopping centres, retail, wholesale sales and financial management with companies such as Scentre Group, Woolworths, and WHSmith.

JLL’s head of retail PAM – NSW, Kate Strickland said Baker’s appointment brings expertise directly from leading brands to meet the changing needs of clients by making retail centres experience-led and community focused.​

“As Australia’s largest third-party retail property manager, we remain consistently focused on customer experience, data and analytics and high-performing commercial enterprises. I am confident that Dion will partner with our retail teams to deliver exceptional experiences for our clients, customers, and our communities, whilst continuing to drive business success.”

Baker will be based in Sydney.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Malinauskas govt invests in mental health hospital
Next Article Desmarchelier chairs CBIC

– Advertisement –

– Advertisement –

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

International students drive down CBD vacancies, rents up 25pc
International students drive down CBD vacancies, rents up 25pc
Auction clearance rates remain above 60pc
Auction clearance rates remain above 60pc
Flexible office prices recover
Flexible office prices recover
Smaller homes and more expensive
Smaller homes and more expensive
Rising rates drag down property settlements
Rising rates drag down property settlements
View more stories
International students drive down CBD vacancies, rents up 25pc Auction clearance rates remain above 60pc Flexible office prices recover Smaller homes and more expensive Rising rates drag down property settlements
Lost your password?