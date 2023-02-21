Malinauskas govt invests in mental health hospital

THE South Australian government is delivering 24 additional mental health beds at Modbury Hospital, with a $44 million mental health rehabilitation unit set to open in 2025.

The unit will be combined with a 20-bed older persons mental health unit in a single build, for a total of 44 new purpose-built mental health beds.

The 24-bed unit will see the government come good on its commitment made during the 2022 election campaign, after the former government closed Woodleigh House, leaving Modbury Hospital with no adult mental health beds.

“We are delivering on that commitment and it’s fantastic to progress these important projects to deliver services to the community that don’t exist currently,” said Chris Picton, minister for health and wellbeing.

“It will reduce demand on acute mental health care services, so people are receiving the right care in the right place.”

The new facility will support adult patients who need longer stays in hospital for both therapeutic and rehabilitative care, in a model that provides therapy in a specially designed living space to support daily activities.

The beds are part of the Malinauskas Labor Government’s $124 million commitment to build and open 72 new mental health rehabilitation beds through units at Modbury, The Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Noarlunga Hospital.

Work is also underway at the Modbury Hospital Cancer Centre, which will introduce cancer services to the hospital for the first time.

The Cancer Centre will include 12 chemotherapy chairs and outpatient consulting rooms and is expected to be completed in 2025.

These updates mark the official conclusion of a major $98 million works package.

“It’s great to see work starting on this vital project, adding to the large investment Labor has made to Modbury Hospital over many years, including the recent $98 million redevelopment,” said Peter Malinauskas, premier.

“These additional mental health beds – as well as our important cancer centre build at Modbury – will ensure residents in Adelaide’s north-east can get the specialist care they need closer to home.”