Burgess Rawson strengthens asset management team

MARNI Lawson has joined Burgess Rawson as its new national head of asset management, to be based in Melbourne.

Lawson’s career spans almost two decades with time spent at CBRE managing the Victorian ING Industrial portfolio, at Airservices Australia, and most recently as head of property for Lawson Real Estate.

Lawson has previously been on the board of the REIV Charitable Foundation and currently sits on the REIV Commercial and Industrial Chapter Committee, and is a regular guest lecturer at Deakin University’s property undergraduate program. She has also worked as a contract trainer at the REIV.

Her focus will be defining and streamlining processes, digitising for risk and training and growing the team, according to Burgess Rawson CEO Ingrid Filmer.

“I am looking forward to my new role having admired the Burgess Rawson business from afar, finding them to be innovative and open to exploring new and better ways of working within the industry,” Lawson said.

Burgess Rawson is actively seeking new staff members across all its property departments including sales, leasing and asset management, it said.