Global giant Hines eyes NZ build-to-rent market

GLOBAL real estate investment, development, and property manager Hines is opening in New Zealand as it progresses its expansion throughout the Asia Pacific.

The new office marks the firm’s 11th office location and seventh country since establishing its presence in Asia Pacific in 1996, and represents the firm’s 30th operating country worldwide.

“We see compelling opportunities in New Zealand especially in the built-to-rent (BTR,) value add office and logistics/industrial sectors, and its marketplace is a natural extension to what our teams are already doing in Australia,” said Ray Lawyer, chief executive officer, Asia Pacific of Hines.

Representing Hines in New Zealand is James Molloy, who has just joined the firm this month. As director, New Zealand he will manage the New Zealand office and source new acquisitions, investment and development opportunities in the country. Based in Auckland, James works closely with Hines’ head of Australia and New Zealand David Warneford, who is based in Sydney.

“New Zealand presents us with an extraordinary opportunity as we see huge potential for growth due to strong market fundamentals, excellent demographics and strong interest from institutional capital over recent years,” said Warneford.

“The timing is right for our entry and to bring the best of Hines’ global expertise and resources to the market.”

James has over 15 years of real estate experience and most recently led New Zealand real estate fund management business Oyster Property Group where he was the general manager – investment and a member of the executive team.

“Hines have a strong industry track record and a sterling reputation, so I’m excited to be joining them and representing the firm as their first hire in New Zealand,” Molloy.

“This market is a fascinating one and I’m very much looking forward to collaborating with my colleagues across the region and taking advantage of Hines’ global expertise to identify and source exciting local opportunities.”