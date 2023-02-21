RBA confirms further rate hikes likely

THE board of the Reserve Bank mulled a bumper a 0.5 percentage point increase in interest rates at last week’s board meeting, as it considered its next move to bring inflation under control.

Minutes of the board’s meeting showed it considered a heftier hike than the 0.25 percentage point increase it ultimately handed down, taking the cash rate to 3.35%.

According to the minutes, “The arguments for a 50 basis-point increase stemmed from the concern that there had been a pattern of incoming prices and wages data exceeding expectations, and a risk that high inflation would be persistent”.

“If it did persist, there would be significant costs, including higher interest rates and a larger increase in unemployment later on.

“While inflation was expected to decline, there was a risk that it could persist at an uncomfortably high level, which would entail longer-term costs.”

Inflation is at 7.8% and the Q4 wage price index that is to be released today will be front of mind. The market and RBA are expecting 1.0% quarterly growth and 3.5% annual growth.

“Members agreed that further increases in interest rates are likely to be needed over the months ahead to ensure that inflation returns to target and that the current period of high inflation is only temporary,” the minutes showed.

The RBA is tipping inflation will come down to 4.8% by the end of the 2023, and to 3% by mid-2025.

ANZ said the minutes reinforced its view that the cash rate will need to go to 4.1% by May. NAB is also tipping rates to hit 4.1%.

“Given the large surprise on Q4 inflation, it’s not surprising that there was again discussion of a 50 basis-point hike, or that there was no discussion this month of a pause, as was the case in December,” ANZ senior economist Felicity Emmett said.

RateCity.com.au research director Sally Tindall said that if the cash rate gets to 4.1%, the average borrower with a $500,000 debt at the start of the hikes could soon be making monthly repayments of almost $3,500.

“It’s like a marathon that’s turned into an ultramarathon mid-race. The concern is some people won’t have enough left in the tank to keep up.”

The RBA’s interest rate hike already mean around 10% of households with a variable-rate mortgage have no money left after spending on bills and necessities, but its governor Philip Lowe is determined to keep raising rates to curb inflation.

Facing a House of Representatives economics committee last week, Lowe said that “at its core, the rise in interest rates has been required to make sure that the current period of high inflation is only temporary.

“This is our job as Australia’s central bank.”

A further two hikes, as forecast by CBA and Westpac, in the next three months would take the cash rate to 3.85% by May. If this happens, the average variable borrower with a $500,000 debt at the start of the hikes could see their repayments rise by an extra $150 per month in the next three months, and a total of $1,058 extra per month since the start of the hikes – a 45% increase in just over a year, Tindall said.