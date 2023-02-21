Buyers spooked, Stockland residential sales tumble by over 50pc

BAD weather and multiple interest rate rises have hit Stockland’s residential operations, with the country’s largest listed diversified group pulling back its settlement target and tempering its expectations for sales volumes.

Stockland is now expecting 5,500 residential lot settlements for the full-year, down from 6,000, after wet weather in the east states. In its first half results, it revealed that sales had fallen from 3,815 in the prior corresponding period to 1,804.

“While the 1H23 sales result reflects a sequential improvement over 2Q23 (959 lots) vs 1Q23 (845 lots), we do not expect a material improvement in residential market conditions until the interest rate outlook stabilises,” said CEO, communities, Andrew Whitson.

Stockland delivered funds from operations (FFO) of $353 million and FFO per security of 14.8 cents in the first half, both up by 0.7% on pcp, helped by its commercial property portfolio. Stockland expects FFO to be more heavily skewed to the second half than in recent periods due to the timing of residential settlements.

First-half profit was $301 million, down from $850 million. The result includes $30 million of net commercial property revaluation gains, compared with a net uplift of $543 in the previous corresponding period.

Managing director and CEO, Tarun Gupta, said both the Stockland Residential Rental Partnership (SRRP) and the M_Park Capital Partnership announced last year both made meaningful management income and development income contributions.

A distribution of 11.8 cents per security was declared.

The master-planned communities delivered development FFO of $138 million, down 22%.

Saranga Ranasinghe, vice president, Moody’s Investors Service, said while consecutive interest rate rises have moderated sales volumes, the firm expects Stockland’s master-planned communities to “benefit from supportive long-term fundamentals for residential property, including relatively low unemployment, population growth and a rebound in net overseas migration, combined with continued constrained land supply”.

Stockland has extended its existing relationship with Mitsubishi Estate Asia through an agreement to invest in master-planned communities. The new capital partnership is expected to take effect in mid-2023 and will have a mandate to invest in Stockland-owned and market-originated master-planned communities.

In the land lease communities segment, supply chain constraints and wet weather having driven an elongation of production timeframes, and the net sales rate of 127 homes over the half, down from 212,r”eflects a deliberate slowing of releases in order to allow production to catch up”. Development settlement volumes for the half totalled 174 homes, compared with 98 in the pcp, and the business remains on track to meet its target of circa 350 settlements in FY23.

Stockland’s $3.2 billion logistics portfolio continued to benefit from favourable demand-supply dynamics, with FFO growth of 4.4%. Occupancy was maintained at 99.9%, and new leases and renewals negotiated during the half year, including those yet to be executed, saw an average uplift of 19.6% relative to previous in-place rents.

The group is focused on growing its logistics portfolio, with a $6.4 billion logistics development pipeline and targeting $1.2 billion worth of development completions by the end of FY24. The $550 million of projects that are expected to complete in FY23 are now approximately 92% pre-leased.

A majority of Stockland’s $2.1 billion workplace portfolio is currently being positioned for future development, reflected in the portfolio’s weighted average lease expiry of 4.4 years and average occupancy of 92.7% . It saw a decline in comparable FFO of 3.4% , impacted by the rebasing of rents to market levels at one asset. New leases and renewals negotiated resulted in an average decline of 1.1%. Stockland has a $5.8 billion workplace development pipeline, including the $2 billion-plus M_Park life science and technology precinct development being delivered in partnership with Ivanhoé Cambridge.

Its town centre portfolio delivered FFO growth of 5.0% . The portfolio generated comparable Moving Annual Turnover (MAT) growth of 13.7% and specialty MAT growth of 19.1%, reflecting the impact of extensive trade restrictions in IH22.

Stockland said the retail portfolio continues to benefit from its roughly 75% MAT skew to essentials-based categories, and extensive remixing and repositioning of the asset base over several years.

Moody’s expects the logistics and town centre assets to continue performing well over the next 12 to 18 months, while the more volatile communities segment will likely continue face headwinds from rising interest rates. However, it maintains strong development margins and default rates that are in line with historical averages.