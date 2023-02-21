Victoria Gardens to become residential, commercial and lifestyle urban village

SHOPPING mall giant Vicinity Centres and Sam Tarascio’s Salta Properties are redeveloping their co-owned Victoria Gardens Shopping Centre, bringing a new sustainable urban village to Richmond.

With a $900 million construction cost, the project will see the 19-year-old Victoria Gardens evolve to include a mix of residential, commercial, retail, lifestyle and entertainment offerings.

Connecting the shopping centre to the surrounding urban environment will see the introduction of wide, active street frontages, a new fresh food market hall, civic plazas, and a network of open-air laneways.

While at the heart of the new proposal is the delivery of 1,679 new homes, with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom residences.

“The proposal reflects the long-term strategy to transform the site to a sustainable mixed-use, urban village, while also responding to the change in consumer preferences to live, work and play close to home,” said Peter Huddle, CEO and managing director at Vicinity.

The project consists of two main components, Doonside Precinct and River Boulevard Precinct.

Doonside precinct at the corner of Burnley and Doonside Street will comprise 12,070sqm of new retail and commercial space, six new residential buildings with 830 homes, 3,500sqm of open space, 844 new bike spaces and 518 new car spaces.

While River Boulevard Precinct will include more than 6,200sqm of open space, 840 new dwellings, 6,700sqm of new retail space, 26,000sqm of commercial space, a new 110 place childcare centre and 1,323 car spaces.

“The development will seamlessly connect Victoria Gardens to the surrounding community and deliver a vibrant fresh food Market Hall for Richmond’s growing population. It will also offer more diverse housing options in an amenity-rich, urban environment to improve wellness, productivity, and social connection,” added Huddle.

Vicinity and Salta have appointed architects Cox and NH to deliver the vision of the redevelopment.

“The proposal is the coming of age of Victoria Gardens – from shopping centre to a thriving and sustainable urban village in the heart of Richmond. It will deliver new public realms and open spaces and evolve to become a place to not only work and shop – but live, connect, rest and play,” said Sam Tarascio, managing director at Salta.

“Honouring our ongoing commitment to sustainability, the proposal includes net zero carbon emissions for residential common areas and back-of-house services, and incorporates the site’s rich history, including restoring the heritage pub – The Loyal Studley Hotel, built in 1891.”

Total construction costs will come in at $900 million, with the expansion and redevelopment expected to create 680 jobs each year of construction and supporting more than 3,300 ongoing jobs upon completion.

Vicinity and Salta are seeking planning approvals for the redevelopment through the Victorian Government’s Development Facilitation Program.

Through the program, the developers are committing to client and community engagement, while working with the Department of Transport and Planning and City of Yarra.

Earlier this month, Vicinity Centres was given the go ahead by Brisbane City Council for another redevelopment, in the $750 million Buranda Village transformation in Woolloongabba.