Ingenia revises earnings forecast amidst tough outlook

INGENIA has had a difficult first half of the financial year, showing a big difference in results to H2 2022.

The company released a significant change in their revised guidance. Despite reporting a 24% increase in EBIT, they’ve updated guidance to between 0 and 10% as they project a tough second of the financial year.

The retirement and holiday communities developer has recorded the worst ASX figures of the day following the release of their results, with its ASX 200 share dropping 22%.

Revenue and statutory profit has also taken big hits since the last HY announcement in August.

They have announced a revenue of $173.6 million, down from $338.1 million from H2 2022. Their statutory profit was recorded as $33.7 million, down from $100.6 million six months prior.

Underlying EPS has also dropped from 23.3 cents to 8.5 cents. They are targeting a return to an underlying EPS of 19.1 to 21.5 cps for FY23.

CEO of Ingenia Simon Owen explains the company’s revised forecast for the remainder of FY23 has been impacted by slow construction timeframes.

“A total of 154 homes have been settled year to date with a further 350 deposits and contracts on hand. Pricing is holding up in our key markets and our homes remain an attractive proposition for downsizers seeking to release equity and experience an affordable lifestyle in a desirable location. We remain cognisant of the impact of a slowing residential market on our buyers’ ability to sell and the potential for an extension in the lead times for settlements,” Owen said.

“While we remain confident in demand holding up, ongoing construction program slippage and softening residential market conditions have led to a reduction in our forecast for settlements in FY23, reflecting the heightened uncertainty that these conditions create,” he added.

Ingenia’s housing settlements are also significantly down with just 125 settled in HY1 in comparison to 409 in H2 2022.

With rental revenue up 51% to $30.3 million however, Owen is still focusing on the positives.

“We are continuing to see rental growth across the Ingenia Lifestyle and Ingenia Gardens business supported by the dual macro tailwinds of housing affordability and an ageing population. Across these communities we have 5800 sites generating recurring rental revenue, with cashflows further supported by Government payments and CPI linked rents.”

Homes that were projected to settle in FY23 are now likely to drift into FY24 as a result of the setbacks Ingenia has suffered.