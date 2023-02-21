Western Sydney buoyed by $100m office double sales

INVESTORS continue to focus on western Sydney with two office buildings changing hands for a combined $100 million.

A Parramatta building on 9 George Street was relinquished by the City of Brisbane Investment Corporation for $49.6 million. This deal was negotiated by the Colliers’ John McCann and James Girvan.

CBIC’s current CEO Kirsty Rourke purchased the building in 2018 where it has since undertaken solid refurbishments.

Foyers, bathrooms, BMS and HVAC have all been upgraded while the NABERs Energy rating of the building was lifted to five stars.

The building contains an NLA of 5,479 sqm.

Parramatta offices have generated significant interest in the past. This is down to the tremendous growth the CBD has seen and continues to undergo.

Interest was strong in both the Parramatta building sold by the CBIC and aneight-floor commercial office building in Liverpool.

A local Parramatta investor secured the property after beating out two strong parties that were interested. The deal was exchanged prior to Christmas before a settlement was reached this month.

Girvan says the amount of work that has gone into the building has made it an attractive investment opportunity.

“One of the most appealing factors of the building was the recent capital expenditure spent on the asset, which provides immediate appeal to the incoming buyer,” Girvan said.

“The asset’s ability to be quickly leased in the past meant it attracted strong enquiry levels. The property has a number of long-standing tenants renewing or taking more space in the asset. This was certainly something investors liked,” McCann added.

McCann was also involved in the Liverpool sale, this time with Frank Oliveri joining him. They collaborated with Knight Frank’s Dominic Ong and Wally Scales on the sale.

The 8-storey building at 203 Northumberland Street sold for $54.5 million on behalf of Stirling Property Funds.

The NSW State Government, CBA, Westpac, Brydens, Ramsay Health and Catholic Care are some of the tenants that use the building.

There were a number of factors that drove up investor interest in the property McCann says.

“The property’s strong investment fundamentals with recent major refurbishments, little to no vacancy and a WALE of 4.7 years resulted in substantial interest and ticked a lot of boxes for investors. The property exchanged quickly and settled in four weeks showing there are still plenty of buyers looking to invest in the metro market,” he said.

Comprising of 7,290 sqm and a NABERS Energy rating of 4.5 stars, the building sold at an initial yield of 5.9%, rate per sqm of $7,476 and WALE of 4.36 years by income.

The growth and investment of Liverpool’s CBD has substantially contributed to an uptake in interest in the area.

“Liverpool has undoubtedly attracted more enquiry thanks in part to the infrastructure spend in the CBD,” Wally Scales said.

These projects include the Liverpool Health and Academic Precinct, a $790 million redevelopment of Liverpool Hospital and a new education and research hub,” Mr Scales said.