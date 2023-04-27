CBRE boost structured finance team

CBRE has appointed experienced property banking professional Duncan Caldwell to lead its debt and structured finance (DSF) business in Victoria.

Caldwell began his property finance career with NAB, where he established the bank’s property finance operations in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and he played a leading role in the establishment of NAB’s major client group property finance team in Melbourne.

He has also held senior roles with Investec, ANZ and was mostly recently Westpac’s executive director of real estate for Victoria, Western Australia and Queensland.

CBRE’s DSF team includes 15 professionals in Australia and New Zealand, headed by Andrew McCasker. Last year, it provided debt origination and advisory services on $2.8 billion in property transactions across both countries.

“Duncan’s appointment further strengthens our Pacific platform, harnessing his 30 years of property finance experience to provide solutions for our clients working alongside our brokerage teams,” McCasker said.

Caldwell said, “Joining CBRE gives me the opportunity to work even more closely with my network and CBRE’s client base to deliver comprehensive, creative financing solutions working with a broad range of bank and non-bank lenders”.

“As 2023 progresses, a forecast stabilisation in interest rates is expected to be a catalyst for increased transactional activity, which in turn will drive new funding requirements for investors expanding or re-weighting their footprints in commercial real estate.”