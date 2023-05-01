CBRE strengthens property management business

NATALIE Slessor has been appointed to lead CBRE’s Pacific property management business after spending more than a decade at Lendlease.

Slessor has over two decades of experience advising and consulting on the future of living, leisure and work at organisations including Lendlease, the Macquarie Group and Woods Bagot.

She is joining CBRE after 11 years at Lendlease where she was most recently head of product strategy, investment management.

“As one of Australia’s leading workplace strategists, Natalie has demonstrated her ability to help shape sustainable, digitally enabled workplaces which foster talent attraction and wellbeing,” said Phil Rowland, CBRE’s advisory services CEO, Australia & New Zealand.

“She’s also a recognised placemaking expert and sought-after industry speaker on the key trends that are influencing our industry, both locally and internationally.”

Slessor will commence in her new executive managing director role next month and will be based in CBRE’s Sydney office. She will also join CBRE’s Pacific executive committee.

“I believe the future of our cities is about creating safe, sustainable, exciting and evolving experiences. I am thrilled to be joining the team at CBRE given their leading position in placemaking, to which I can add my passion for customer outcomes and new ways of creating value,” she said.