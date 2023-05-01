Choice Hotels turns to investment expert

HOTELIER Choice Hotels Asia-Pac has appointed a new director of investment and portfolio growth in Trent Conroy.

Conroy is joining Choice Hotels from his previous position at global consulting business Environmental Resource Management (ERM) and described as an experienced acquisition professional with a proven track record in both developing and delivering successful inorganic growth strategies.

Conroy spent four years at the KKR portfolio company ERM, where he led the acquisition of over 20 diversely scaled businesses.

“Trent Conroy brings a wealth of experience spanning a range of industries and geographies,” said Trent Fraser, CEO at Choice Hotels Asia-Pac.

“In particular, he has a deep appreciation and understanding of businesses with aspirations for growth. We’re confident his solid skillset and expertise will play an integral role as we continue to strategically grow the Choice Hotels portfolio in the Asia-Pacific region.”

In his new role, Conroy will be based in Melbourne where he will report to Fraser and build a pipeline of high-value deals and strategic partnerships.

“I feel honoured to take on the position of Director, Investment & Portfolio Growth,” said. Conroy.

“Choice Hotels Asia-Pac’s 2022 financial results demonstrate that the group has rebounded after a couple of challenging pandemic years for everyone. I can’t wait to get started with Trent Fraser and his team.”

Over the financial year ending December 2022, Choice Hotels Asia-Pac delivered Australian RevPAR results up 31% on fully year 2019.

Australian revenue-managed hotels were up 40% for the same period. While in New Zealand where border restrictions carried on through to July 2022, RevPAR was up 7%.