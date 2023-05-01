Centuria Industrial continues to experience strong rental growth

THE Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX: CIP) has reported average re-leasing spreads of 28% over the last 12 months, as tenant demand remains high and available space limited for prime industrial facilities.

Over Q3 FY23, CIP leased 68,606sqm across its portfolio through six leasing deals, for 157,124sqm leased year-to-date, representing 5% of its portfolio by GLA.

“CIP has experienced another strong quarterly performance punctuated by strong rental growth,” said Jesse Curtis, fund manager at CIP and head of industrial at Centuria.

“The Australian industrial real estate market continues to benefit from high tenant demand and a low volume of new supply of industrial space, which continued to reduce vacancy and accelerate market rental growth nationally. This growth has been concentrated in urban infill markets where CIP holds critical mass.”

CIP is also expanding its portfolio through the developments of projects including 12,300sqm at 204 Bannister Road, Canning Vale WA, which is due for a July 2023 completion.

As well as the circa 45,000sqm five-unit industrial estate project in Campbellfield, Victoria, which is anticipated for practical completion in Q2 FY24.

“To further capture tenant customer demand, CIP is progressing more than 57,300sqm of high-quality, sustainable industrial space through its development pipeline,” added Curtis.

“The development in Canning Vale WA is nearing Practical Completion (PC) and the M80 Connect development in Campbellfield VIC is progressing well. Both projects have attracted significant tenant interest due to their high-quality and urban infill locations.”

CIP has reaffirmed its FY23 FFO guidance of 17.0 cpu. With its distribution guidance also reaffirmed at 16.0 cpu, reflecting an annualised distribution yield of 5.1%

“CIP remains in a strong position moving into the final quarter of FY23. With a fortified balanced sheet and a high-quality portfolio of urban infill industrial assets, CIP is well placed to continue to take advantage of the positive sector tailwinds driving the industrial real estate market,” concluded Curtis.

“We remain very confident in the underlying industrial market fundamentals and are focused on executing our strategy through active management of Australia’s largest listed pure-play industrial REIT.”