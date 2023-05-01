Transport giant Austrans drives to Altona

TRANSPORT and logistics business Austrans has committed to a 15-year lease for a brand-new $55 million facility within Salta’s Nexus Altona industrial estate, next to a proposed rail terminal that would connect to the Port of Melbourne.

Colliers agents Nick Saunders and Hugh Gilbert secured the lease of the 20,692 sqm facility.

The new Altona Inland Port in the western suburbs will significantly reduce truck trips into the Port, clearing up some of the traffic congestion on the West Gate Bridge as businesses will be able to ship containers via rail directly to Altona.

Austrans’ brand-new facility is due for completion this month.

It is located close to major arterial roads, including the Western Ring Road and the Princes Freeway.

Industrial leasing reached a record high in 2022, according to Colliers data, with about 1.9 million sqm of industrial warehouses above 5,000,sqm leased across Melbourne. The city has been the country’s most active industrial market for the past three years, supported by record levels of infrastructure investment and land availability which has enabled occupiers to fulfil their expansion plans.

Almost 60% of deals by floorspace in 2022 stemmed from pre-commitment or speculative leases compared to 42% reported in the previous year, as established industrial warehouses were extremely tightly held with limited assets available to the market. Knight Frank data shows the amount of available industrial space across the eastern capital cities plummeted by 56% in 2022, and vacancies remain at record lows. The increasingly tight market has pushed national prime existing industrial rents up by 24.8%, the strongest annual growth seen in 34 years, JLL says.

“We continue to see upward pressure on rents, with incentives also coming off dramatically, to a point where they are negligible,” Gilbert said.

On the other side of the bay, Salta also controls the 180-hectare industrial estate Nexus Dandenong South, 46 kilometres south of the Port of Melbourne, which houses major distribution centres including supermarket giant Woolworths’ south regional distribution centre, Bunnings’ regional distribution centre, Modial VGL, and Silk Contract Logistics amongst others. Along with the Victorian government, it is jointly funding the Dandenong South Intermodal Terminal at the estate.

“The Dandenong South and Altona Intermodal terminals will enable importers, exporters, and businesses direct access to the Port of Melbourne, utilising their existing rail connections, enabling greater levels of efficiency, reliability and savings,” Salta’s managing director Sam Tarascio said.

“By facilitating a freight mode shift, numerous non-economic benefits are also available, including a rail-related reduction in carbon emissions, lower levels of road degradation, improved safety and lower congestion surrounding the Port of Melbourne.”