GENERAL NEWS

Former golf course earmarked for housing

Hannah Page
By Hannah Page 2 Min Read
Plans for a new estate at Glen Iris Golf Course.

CHANGES to the planning scheme for Perth’s former Glen Iris Golf Course has been given conditional approval by the planning minister.

Planning minister Rita Saffioti has given conditional support to Amendment No.152 of the City of Cockburn’s Town Planning Scheme No.3, subject to modifications that will enhance amenity.

“This amendment will help facilitate a high-quality residential development in our southern suburbs,” said Saffioti.

“This land was zoned as urban under the Metropolitan Region Scheme, and therefore the underlying intent for the land was urban use.”

The scheme amendment will enable the development of residential lots, public open space and other community amenities on the circa 54-hectares of privately-owned land in Jandakot, around 21km out from the Perth CBD.

Saffioti has requested several changes to provisions related to the proposed new Development Area 45 (DA 45) based on community feedback, before giving final approval.

“I acknowledge some of the concerns raised in the community, however it is important to note the land is privately owned and has already been cleared to facilitate its previous use as a golf course,” added Saffioti.

The land was used for the Glen Iris Golf Course up until its closure in early-2020.

“The draft structure plan for the area includes setbacks from existing properties, the retention of around 20 per cent of the land for public open space, plus the delivery of new playing fields for community use,” said Saffioti.

“The amendment will also require the retention of a significant number of existing mature trees within the redeveloped area.”

The planning and development of DA 45 must promote of the retention of significant mature trees, provide public space beyond the minimum standards, provide for the future recreational needs of the community and retain and an appropriate amount of black cockatoo habitat.

In addition to limiting the development to a maximum of 250 dwelling until the needed traffic controls are established.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap
Next Article Centuria office market diversification pays off

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

Build-to-rent set to soar after govt halves withholding tax rate
Build-to-rent set to soar after govt halves withholding tax rate
The suburbs facing highest mortgage risk
The suburbs facing highest mortgage risk
Flex work good for the environment
Flex work good for the environment
House price weakness is behind us
House price weakness is behind us
Rail infrastructure spur new housing developments
Rail infrastructure spur new housing developments
View more stories
Build-to-rent set to soar after govt halves withholding tax rate The suburbs facing highest mortgage risk Flex work good for the environment House price weakness is behind us Rail infrastructure spur new housing developments
Lost your password?