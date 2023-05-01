APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of rural and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Rural & Agribusiness

Tabooba, QLD

The Rigney family has snapped up the neighbouring mixed grazing and farming operation Tabooba for a reported figure of more than $14 million.

Located near Talwood, 80 kilometres south east of St George, Tabooba covers 5,674 hectares and is close to northern and southern livestock and grain markets.

Tabooba has been owned for 26 years by Geoff and Virginia Phillips, who have been running a cattle backgrounding business, and a winter grain and forage cropping operation.

The property comprises undulating country suitable for pasture production and grain growing. About 1,457 hectares is sown to winter cereal and forage crops including wheat, barley, oats and chickpeas.

Grazing country includes buffel and native grasses with seasonal herbages.

Andrew Jakins of Nutrien Harcourts Goondiwindi sold the property.

Retail

Glen Waverley, VIC

A former karaoke bar at Level 1, 23 -27 Railway Parade, Glen Waverley has been leased to an established CBD operator who will transform the space into a food and beverage offering. The 520 sqm site was taken off the market within two weeks and will commence on a rental of $240,000 net p.a. plus GST and outgoings negotiated by Gorman Allard Shelton’s D’Andra Rao.

NSW

Castle Cove, NSW

One of only 10 commercial properties in Sydney’s affluent harbourside suburb of Castle Cove has fetched $2.5 million at auction.

Porters Liquor Store occupies the ground floor of 6 Denawen Avenue on a brand-new five-plus-five-year lease and the property brings a passing annual net income of $131,107.

It is on a triple-fronted site covering 372 sqm with B1 Neighbourhood Centre zoning.

CBRE agents Aaron Arias, Toby Silk and Nicholas Heaton marketed the property.

Office

Margate, QLD

On the Redcliffe Peninsula, an investor has bought a 171 sqm office unit for $625,000.

Raine & Horne Commercial sold 1/20 Baynes Street.