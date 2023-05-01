Four principals join Architectus

HOT on the heels of the merger with Conrad Gargett, architecture and design firm Architectus has appointed four principals across its Melbourne and Perth studios, including two new health leaders.

Industry health sector specialists Bruce Crook and Mark Saunders have joined Architectus as principals (health) in Melbourne, both previously from HDR.

Crook was previously the director – health with HDR. His Australian portfolio includes the Monash Children’s Hospital, stage two of the redevelopment master plan of Werribee Mercy Hospital, and the Bendigo Hospital master-plan and redevelopment, Victoria’s largest regional hospital project.

Saunders’ experience spans 26 years of designing and delivering health facilities ranging from community hospitals to entire health precincts. He was a director at HDR and Silver Thomas Hanley with his most recent work including the VHBA Community Hospitals Program, which covered 10 sites across Victoria.

“On the back of our merger with Conrad Gargett, a practice known for its deep expertise in the health sector, we’re extremely pleased to welcome Bruce and Mark to the team. Their expertise combined with that of Conrad Gargett makes us well-placed to add significant value to major health projects across the country,” said Architectus CEO, Ray Brown.

Architectus has also welcomed Angela Dapper as principal of the living portfolio to the Melbourne studio, following 20 years of international expertise, having led projects including Oxford University’s Botanic Gardens glasshouse and the restoration and extension of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel’s historic Hyde Park property. He has been partner at Denton Corker Marshall and principal at Grimshaw.

In the Perth studio, workplace interior specialist Stephen Moorcroft has joined as principal (Interior Architecture). Moorcroft has contributed to more than 400,000 sqm of workplace design for clients across multiple sectors from aviation and defence, to health and education to legal and finance.