George leaving Dexus

KEVIN George will be stepping down as Dexus’ executive general manager, office in July, with the group’s head of transactions and development, Andy Collins to take up the role.

“Kevin has been a valuable member of our leadership team and after more than 10 years at Dexus has decided to leave the group. Kevin’s customer-centric focus has made a strong positive impact on the performance and leadership of the group office portfolio,” said Dexus CEO, Darren Steinberg.

“I would like to thank Kevin for his contribution to the success of Dexus and wish him all the best for the future.

“The appointment of an internal candidate demonstrates the depth of talent within the business and reinforces our commitment to succession planning across the group.”

Collins has been with Dexus for 10 years, initially spending five years as a head of office portfolio.