AND FINALLY

George leaving Dexus

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers 1 Min Read

KEVIN George will be stepping down as Dexus’ executive general manager, office in July, with the group’s head of transactions and development, Andy Collins to take up the role.

“Kevin has been a valuable member of our leadership team and after more than 10 years at Dexus has decided to leave the group. Kevin’s customer-centric focus has made a strong positive impact on the performance and leadership of the group office portfolio,” said Dexus CEO, Darren Steinberg.

“I would like to thank Kevin for his contribution to the success of Dexus and wish him all the best for the future.

“The appointment of an internal candidate demonstrates the depth of talent within the business and reinforces our commitment to succession planning across the group.”

Collins has been with Dexus for 10 years, initially spending five years as a head of office portfolio.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Novm puts brand new hotel on the market
Next Article Four principals join Architectus

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

Build-to-rent set to soar after govt halves withholding tax rate
Build-to-rent set to soar after govt halves withholding tax rate
The suburbs facing highest mortgage risk
The suburbs facing highest mortgage risk
Flex work good for the environment
Flex work good for the environment
House price weakness is behind us
House price weakness is behind us
Rail infrastructure spur new housing developments
Rail infrastructure spur new housing developments
View more stories
Build-to-rent set to soar after govt halves withholding tax rate The suburbs facing highest mortgage risk Flex work good for the environment House price weakness is behind us Rail infrastructure spur new housing developments
Lost your password?