Novm puts brand new hotel on the market

PROPERTY group Novm has offered the newly built Quest Woolooware Bay hotel to the market, located next to the home ground of the NRL’s Cronulla Sharks and part of the $1 billion Woolooware Bay Town Centre mixed-use development.

The serviced apartment hotel is due to open in the third quarter of 2023 and is leased to Quest Hotels, and offers 40 apartments (71 keys) as well as conference facilities, a business lounge and gym.

Quest Hotels is a member of The Ascott Limited chain of hotels, the largest serviced apartment network in the world.

“Located adjacent to the Pointsbet Stadium, home to the Cronulla Sharks, the hotel will benefit from NRL team supporter demand during the football season as well as access to key demand generators such as beaches, national parks, commercial centres, industrial parks and hospitals,” said CBRE’s Vasso Zographou, who is managing the expressions of interest campaign with Michael Simpson.

The Woolooware Bay Town Centre comprises of about 900 residential apartments, The Sharks Leagues Club and 18,000 sqm of retail. When completed it is expected to house 2,500 residents.

“We’re expecting this campaign to generate interest from both domestic and international buyers, with the lease to Quest providing a stable and secure income stream backed by a quality operator,” Simpson said.

The campaign closes Friday, 2nd June.

Australian hotel sales hit $2.14 billion in 2022, according to CBRE – the second-highest transaction volume on record – and are tipped to hit a similar figure this year as tourism demand fundamentals and performance indicators improve again and entice investors into the market.