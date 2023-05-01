Short lived housing downturn, prices rebound

AUSTRALIA’S housing downturn may be over, after recording a second consecutive monthly rise and a combined 1% increase for the over the last three months.

According to CoreLogic’s latest national Home Value Index (HVI) report, home values were up 0.5% in April, after a 0.6% bump in March.

The two months of increases may indicate that the downturn is over early than previously expected, after the national market recorded a 9.1% decline between May 2022 and February 2023.

“Not only are we seeing housing values stabilising or rising across most areas of the country, a number of other indicators are confirming the positive shift. Auction clearance rates are holding slightly above the long run average, sentiment has lifted and home sales are trending around the previous five-year average,” said Tim Lawless, research director at CoreLogic.

Sydney is leading the country, with a 1.3% increase in dwelling values over April and increases over each month since February bringing values 3.0% higher than the recent January trough.

Perth followed with a 0.6% increase over the month, for a three month increase of 1.0%, with Brisbane up 0.3% for April and 0.1% over the previous three months.

Adelaide and Melbourne also saw increases for the month, up 0.2% and 0.1% for April, with Adelaide still down 0.1% for the last three months, while Melbourne was up 0.3%.

Both Darwin and Hobart were stable over April, falling 1.0% and 2.4% over the last three months respectively.

Darwin was the only capital to record a decline, falling 1.2% over April and 2.0% over the last three months.

Meanwhile the combined capital cities were up 0.7% for April and 1.4% since January.

According to Lawless, a major factor may be the expectation that the rate hiking is—if not over—ending.

“This could be contributing to a broader perception that the market has bottomed out, and for those attempting to time the market, that it is considered to be a good time to buy,” said Lawless.

“As interest rates stabilise there is a good chance consumer sentiment will improve, bolstering housing market activity from both a purchasing and a selling perspective.”

Another key factor in rising values is ongoing limited levels of listings, with the flow of new listings holding at around 14% below the previous five-year average since September 2022.

And total advertised inventory down 21.8% on the previous five-year average for this time of the year.

“The flow of new listings is highly seasonal, typically trending lower through winter before rising into spring and early summer,” said Lawless.

“At the moment it looks like this seasonal trend is holding true, with the flow of new listings once again falling into winter. This will be an important trend to watch. As market conditions improve we could see prospective vendors becoming more willing to test the market and beat the spring rush when competition among vendors is likely to be more apparent.”

With housing values seemingly turning around, the disparity between housing supply and demand is only deepening.

“A significant lift in net overseas migration has run headlong into a lack of housing supply. While overseas migration would normally have a more direct correlation with rental demand, with vacancy rates holding around 1% in most cities, it’s reasonable to assume more people are fast tracking a purchasing decision simply because they can’t find rental accommodation,” said Lawless.

“Many prospective vendors have stayed on the sidelines through the downturn, keeping inventory at below average levels and providing sellers with some leverage at the negotiation table.”

Meanwhile Australia’s regions are showing a far more diverse result, while the combined regions were up 0.1% for the month and down 0.1% over the last three months.

The trend for the regions still seems to be one where values are broadly stabilising or rising, with only regional NSW and regional Victoria recording declines, down 0.3% and 0.4% respectively.