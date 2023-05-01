Home Guarantee eligibility expanded

THE federal government is expanding the Home Guarantee Scheme’s eligibility Scheme to include friends, siblings and other family members under joint applications.

The change in eligibility will be effective from 1 July this year and apply to all elements of the scheme, including the First Home Guarantee, the Regional First Home Buyer Guarantee, and the Family Home Guarantee.

Under the previous eligibility, the scheme was restricted to married or de-facto couples, in addition to single applications.

“We know friends and family members are already teaming up to secure their own place to call home,” said Julie Collins, minister for housing.

“Our actions will allow them to access vital assistance, just as couples have been able to previously.”

The guarantees will also be expanded to those who haven’t owned a property in Australia in the last ten years.

This change will support those who have fallen out of homeownership, which is frequently a result of financial crisis or a relationship breakdown.

The Family Home Guarantee will also be expanded from single “natural” or adoptive parents with dependents to eligible borrowers who are legal guardians of children such as aunts, uncles and grandparents.

Additionally, all three schemes will now be available to eligible borrowers who are Australian Permanent Residents, rather than just Australian citizens.

“These are sensible changes that will help ensure more families have a safe and secure place to call home,” added Collins.

Each year there are a total of 35,000 places available per year across the First Home Guarantee, with 10,000 under the Regional First Home Buyer Guarantee and 5,000 under the Family Home Guarantee.

The changes to scheme come after last year’s increase in the number of places available, when the Regional First Home Buyer Guarantee was also established.

The expansions have been welcomed by bodies such as UDIA, who are still calling for greater supply boosting measures.

“These enhancements help remove barriers to accessing housing for many Australians otherwise priced out, but they will work best when coordinated with supply boosting measures to keep downward pressure on prices,” said Maxwell Shifman, national president at UDIA.

UDIA are calling for further immediate actions to enhance supply including streamlining planning, boosting enabling infrastructure and expanding development ready land supply.

“Expanding the eligibility criteria of the First Home Guarantee, the Regional First Home Buyer Guarantee, and the Family Home Guarantee, will help more Australians obtain a home of their own, and supply boosting measures will help ensure those homes are affordable,” concluded Shifman.